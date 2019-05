Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

I somehow have never seen the video for “Only Shallow” before and I haven’t really thought about shoegaze in awhile, though I don’t think we talked enough back then about how hilarious it was that an entire genre was named for a personality tic, those who stare at their shoes, since that could describe almost every guitar rock band of the early ‘90s.