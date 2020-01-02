Muse — 'Knights Of Cydonia'

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.
I’m not the hugest Muse fan in the whole world, but I had never seen this music video before and wanted to share. Happy New Year!
