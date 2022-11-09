The market for new cars that look like old cars is pretty small, but if you happen to be the kind of person who wants one, it’s hard to do better than Morgan. But while the British automaker’s designs remain stubbornly resistant to change, the technology under the sheet metal is slowly catching up with the rest of the automotive world. The new Plus Six and Plus Four, for example, now come with electronic stability control.

We had to check to make sure we were reading the press release correctly, but yes, for the first time ever, Morgan has added ESC to its cars. This comes after Morgan previously added other cutting-edge luxuries such as airbags. Actually, that’s pretty much it. Airbags and stability control. And a little screen.

That said, the powertrains in modern Morgans also represent a departure from tradition for the British automaker. Sourced from BMW, the Plus Four and Plus Six have turbochargers and automatic transmissions (although, to be clear that happened several years ago). It’s disappointing that you can’t get a manual in your Plus Six, but the good news is, a manual is still offered on the Plus Four.

Most of the rest of the changes Morgan made to the Plus lineup are on the interior, where you now have a lot more customization options. There’s also an updated dash and instrument panel that looks fantastic. Aside from the screen in front of the driver, it’s all nicely laid out analog gauges and actual physical buttons.

If you saw the 2024 Volvo EX90 today and hated the massive touchscreen, maybe the newly “reimagined” Morgan Plus Six is the car for you. Drop the top, turn up the Sennheiser sound system, and enjoy retro motoring at its finest. Now with the added safety of stability control.

