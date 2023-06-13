Generally, birds are the primary concern when it comes to wildlife encroaching on airports. Bird strikes can severely damage aircraft, even destroying engines and downing airliners in rare circumstances. However, mammals also pose a threat when freely roaming the tarmac at an airport. A moose recently breached the perimeter fence at a Connecticut airport and was stopped before it could cause significant harm.



Last Friday, a moose was spotted wandering around Bradley International Airport near Hartford, Connecticut. WFSB reported that airport staff contacted the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) regarding the moose. Once the large animal made its way past the outer perimeter fence, DEEP and the Environmental Conservation Police decided to euthanize the animal.

Moose spotted at Bradley International Airport euthanized

A DEEP spokesperson said to CBS News, “When moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways it can be a public safety concern and both DEEP and airport staff are authorized to euthanize a moose if deemed necessary.”



An aircraft hitting any animal the size of a moose during takeoff or landing is incredibly dangerous. The Federal Aviation Administration advises airports to take deterrence measures to keep animals away from their facilities. The goal is to deter creatures from encroaching on airport land before direct action is necessary.

DEEP noted that it took an abundance of caution when euthanizing the moose to protect the airport. Though, the agency also reports there are only around 100 moose in Connecticut. The particular moose at Bradley Airport never breached the inner fence that encircles the runways or taxiways. I hope that the Environmental Conservation Police considered every option before it decided to put the moose down.