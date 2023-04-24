American Airlines Flight Safely Returns to Airport After Bird Strike Causes Fiery Engine Failure

Most people became aware of how destructive bird strikes can be through the Miracle on the Hudson. In 2009, US Airways Flight 1549 landed in the Hudson River just off of Midtown Manhattan after the plane struck a flock of Canadian geese and lost all engine power. The number of bird strikes has risen dramatically since 2009, even if strikes with wildlife only significantly damage fewer than 20 planes per year.

Yesterday, American Airlines Flight 1958 was scheduled to fly from Columbus, Ohio to Phoenix , Arizona. The Boeing 737 would take off at 7:49 a.m. but not reach Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. CNN reported that the American Airlines plane suffered a mechanical failure in its right engine after a potential bird strike. The video by a passenger aboard the flight was intense as the number two engine pulsated flames out of the exhaust.

What we know about the American Airlines bird strike on Phoenix bound flight

Flight 1958 was able to return and safely land at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The airport stated on Twitter, “Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire. The aircraft landed safely and the airport is open and operational.”

In a statement to CNN, American Airlines said, “The flight landed normally and taxied safely to the gate under its own power. The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance and our team is working to get customers back on their way to Phoenix.”



Efforts made to remove or deter birds from runways near major airports have made destructive bird strikes a rarity. According to USA Today, the most significant incidents involve aircraft being destroyed by white-tailed deer at general aviation airports.