Michael Andretti Wants to Win Le Mans During Fight to Enter F1

While Andretti Global might be the name of Andretti Autosport’s parent company and its potential F ormula 1 entry, Michael Andretti wants Global to carry as much meaning as his family’s name in the organization’s identity. In the build-up to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Andretti told Motorsport.com, “With our new partners that we have with Andretti Global, our goal is to be in every major racing event in the world, and obviously Le Mans is one of the big ones. So, down the road, we definitely want to be there.”

Andretti Autosport confirmed a new long-term partnership with three-time Rolex 24 winners Wayne Taylor Racing in late December. This week, Michael Andretti and Wayne Talyor outlined their plans for the near future. The renamed Wayne Talyor Racing with Andretti Autosport will expand its single Acura ARX-06 LMDh program in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship into a two-car program in 2024. The team also aims to run a full-time FIA World Endurance Championship program out of a European satellite facility.

At the time of the partnership’s announcement, Wayne Taylor said:

“It’s an honor to be partnering with a name like Andretti as we enter a new era of racing. I was approached by Michael a year ago and, as we all know, timing is everything, especially as our GTP and GTD programs continue to grow with Acura and HPD. Having worked with Michael on this for nearly a year, I’m very excited to see it come together.”

Advertisement

Andretti Global has faced opposition over its entry bid into F1 from existing teams, especially over the seriousness of General Motors’ involvement. It’s widely rumored that Andretti intends to initially enter F1 using rebadged Honda power units. However, it’s clear that Michael Andretti wants to compete on the international stage, no matter the racing category.