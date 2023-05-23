Are you a billionaire who loves the idea of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS but wish it didn’t have so much chrome trim on the exterior? Until now, you had to suck it up and just buy the flashy Maybach or get a different car. Maybe you could have it sent to a specialist for a chrome-delete, but that’s annoying and takes time. As a billionaire, who wants to waste time? Thankfully, Mercedes has finally thought of you and has the solution: the new Night Series.

Available on the Mercedes-Maybach versions of the S-Class, GLS and EQS SUV, the Night Series package gives you dark chrome trim, rose gold accents, and dark Maybach wheels. You also get herringbone interior accents, as well as a special Night Series start-up animation on the infotainment system and unique ambient lighting.

Or, as the press release put it, the Night Series is “the next chapter in the brand’s mission of evolving its curated portfolio and creating moments in which magic is born. It showcases striking details such as dark chrome elements, surfaces that catch the light like a cut jewel and interiors that elevate Maybach design to new heights. Through an unexpected and progressive storyline, Night Series defies convention to spark new brand desire amongst new audiences.”

You know, because when we think “progressive,” we definitely think Maybach. That said, the Night Series cars definitely look better than their less-special counterparts. We wouldn’t want those wheels on a regular Mercedes, but they do work pretty well on the always over-the-top Maybachs. If you’ve got the money, the Night Series is definitely the way to go.

If you don’t have the money for a Maybach, you can still get in on the Night Series aesthetic, though. Yes, Mercedes also announced that it will soon release a collection of bags, sneakers and eyewear that are inspired by the Night Series. So that’s pretty exciting. Probably. For somebody.

