Maserati Gives Its V8 Engines A Proper Send Off With A Pair Of Special Edition Models

Maserati is on the fast track towards the big EV transition. While other automakers have pledged to have full EV lineups either by the start of or early into the 2030s, Maserati announced in 2022 that it plans to have a full EV lineup in just three years. The ball has already started rolling with the GranTurismo Folgore and forthcoming Grecale Folgore EVs. But b efore any more EV models come to market, the brand wants to celebrate its heritage of V8 engines, and they kicked that off by debuting two new and final V8 models at this year’s 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The first is the 2023 Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima. Most about what makes this Ghibli special is in its name. That “334” pertains to its top speed in kilometers per hour. For us Americans that would be just over 207 mph, something that Maserati says makes it the fastest sedan in the world. Power for the 334 Ultima comes from a 572 horsepower twin-turbo V8. Maserati also did work to lower the car’ s weight. This was done using performance tires made of a special compound wrapped around 21-inch Orione wheels. The result is of course a faster 0 to 60 mph time, dropping from 4.3 seconds in the regular V8- powered Ghibli Trofeo to 3.9 seconds in the 334 Ultima.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Externally you’ll be able to tell a Ghibli 334 Ultima apart from other Ghibli’s by its striking Sciàdi Persia paintwork, full carbon exterior kit and matte dark graphite wheels. Inside there’s Pale Terracotta leather seating with C annelloni Alcantara centers while the Maserati trident and “334” logos stitched on the headrests. There’s also a special badge on the center console.



Advertisement

Then, there’s the Maserati Levante V8 Ultima. While the Levante hasn’t been around that long — it debuted in 2016 — that doesn’t mean it can’t celebrate the brand’s heritage. Power for the Levante V8 Ultima comes from the same twin turbo V8 powering the Ghibli 334 Ultima. Outside the V8 Ultima gets a full carbon exterior kit consisting of front and rear bumpers and side skirts, Rubio exterior paint,“V8 Ultima”badging and 22” Orione wheels.



Advertisement

Inside there’s Pale Terracotta leather and black contrasting seats, the Maserati trident and “V8 Ultima” stitched on the headrests and a special interior plaque. The V8 Ultima also gets the option of two special edition colors: Nero Assoluto and Blu Royale.



If you want to get your hands on one of these special editions you’d better act fast. Maserati is only making a handful of these things: 103 of each of the models. While’s there’s no word yet on pricing, expect them to start at far more than the Ghibli Trofeo’s $122,000 and Levante Trofeo’s $167,000 starting prices.

