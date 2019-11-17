Marquez Continues His Domination Of MotoGP With A Triple Crown

Marc Marquez won the final race of the 2019 MotoGP season, his 12th win of the season. Marquez sealed the 2019 riders’ championship in early October at the Thailand GP and helped Honda seal the constructors’ crown with a win at the Japanese GP. Today’s win allowed Honda Repsol to pass Ducati for the teams’ championship, capping a stellar season with a triple crown.

Rookie Fabio Quartararo lead the first seven laps from pole before being passed by Marquez. Danilo Petrucci, Iker Lecuona, and Johann Zarco all crashed independently on turn six. Lecuona’s bike struck and flipped Zarco, though both appeared to escape injury.

Jorge Lorenzo finished 13th in his final MotoGP race after philosophically announcing his retirement earlier this weekend.