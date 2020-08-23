Marc Marquez Will Be out of MotoGP for the Next Two Months

Image : Javier Soriano/AFP ( Getty Images )

Marc Marquez, easily one of the best MotoGP riders of this generation, will be forced to sit out at least two to three more months of the season as a result of his broken right arm. Marquez sustained the injury in a crash at the season opener at Jerez.

Marquez underwent surgery just two days after his accident, then tried to return for the Andalusia Grand Prix. After completing FP3 and FP4, Marquez’s arm began to swell, so he chose to sit out the event. He was expected to return for the Czech GP, but Marquez ended up breaking the plate that had been placed in his arm while opening a window. It’s likely that the plate was stressed during his attempt to ride in Spain.

A second surgery saw Marquez out of commission for a much longer period of time, but there was still the hope that he could come back in a timely manner. That doesn’t seem to be the case now.

His Repsol Honda team’s press release was brief and doesn’t include a lot of enlightening information. The team is mainly aiming to adjust its timeline as needed to accommodate the recovery process, which means it hasn’t targeted a race at which Marquez could return.

It’s a frustrating situation for Marquez, who may not be able to race again this year—after all, two to three months from now, the 2020 season will be wrapping up. It’s easy to see someone as hard-charging as Marquez pushing to get back into action, but it sounds as if the team is going to be taking extra precautions before trying to get Marquez back on track.