Tee Gee Eye Eff. It’s the last day of the week, and a week that feels like it’s been months long. I have forgotten the weekend’s very name, its presence reduced to a tale told and retold over the ages until details are sanded smooth and the very words lose all semblance of reality. Week... end? It ends?

It will, and it will soon. But before it does, we need to give you some vehicles to spend that weekend haggling over. The coolest, rarest, most interesting vehicles. Dare I say, the Dopest Cars? I dare.