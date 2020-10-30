Diesel Motorcycles Used To Exist But Many Were Terrible

Photo : govdeals.com ( Other

When I’m trying to get a good night’s sleep, I sometimes find myself tossing and turning thinking about what I could do to a motorcycle. Some of my ideas have been downright wacky, like cramming a 670cc Predator V-twin into the frame of a tiny 50cc Honda Ruckus. However, one persisting idea has been to take an old beater of a motorcycle, remove whatever boring engine resides in the frame, and drop in a diesel. Apparently, I am not alone on this idea. They are rare, but there are some diesel motorcycles out there!

Those of you familiar with military equipment will be quick to point out an obvious (well, to nerds) motorcycle that runs on diesel. It’s a fine example to start this off with!

The HDT M1030M1 was an off-road motorcycle based on the Kawasaki KLR650 and built by Hayes Diversified Technologies of Hesperia, California. Like many military vehicles, it can run on multiple fuels. It runs on JP-8 jet fuel or regular ol’ diesel, and found use in the Marines and NATO. Amazingly, sometimes you can even buy these bikes once the military is done with them. However, as these are no longer being produced, finding them on the market is becoming rarer by the day.

What about civilian diesel motorcycles? I launched a search to see if I could maybe buy one.



Disappointingly, I only found a few. My favorite is the EVA Track T-800CDI. This mishmash of characters is a low volume adventure motorcycle by EVA Products BV Holland from the Netherlands. How low volume? I couldn’t even find a website for the manufacturer and there is only one review for this thing.

To quote that Motorcycle News review from Chris Newbigging:

Bizarre

Starting the Track T800CDI gives an unusual experience – it clatters into life like a tractor giving rumbling vibration and the disgusting-smelling exhaust gases rising from the small forward-facing silencer in front of the right footpeg will be familiar to anyone who’s ever got stuck behind an old school bus. You can’t blip the throttle either – doing so will engage drive and send you shooting forward. Crude

It doesn’t get better with speed – vibration subsides a little but it’s still enough to be intrusive, and the CVT means the engine is always at the same revs giving a monotous tractor-like noise, which even on MCN’s short test ride became tiresome. Even with an open mind there’s no getting away from the fact is just isn’t quick or refined enough to be compared with petrol rivals on riding enjoyment.﻿



I think I can see a potential reason why these weren’t so popular.. .

This motorcycle was meant to compete with the likes of the KTM 990 Adventure, but it does so with an 800cc common rail diesel engine sourced from the Smart Fortwo CDI. However, with only 45 ponies on tap being transmitted through a CVT and shaft drive you really aren’t going many places quickly.



Yes , you heard that right, this motorcycle sports an engine used in the Smart Fortwo CDI.

Royal Enfield was the only manufacturer I could find that managed to put diesel motorcycles into mass production for civilian use with the Taurus.

These were essentially Royal Enfield Bullets with their engines removed and replaced with an industrial diesel engine by Royal Enfield. According to DriveSpark (automotive/motorcycle news), these use a 325cc made by Greaves Lombardini in Italy. Per what I found on the web, the bikes reportedly remained in production from the 1980s until emissions laws pushed them out in 2000. These definitely weren’t for riders with a need for speed as they only pumped out a heart-racing 6.5 horsepower and 11.06 ft-lb of torque.

But if you were a rider with a need for speed, Neander Motors out of Germany produced a turbodiesel cruiser with 112 horsepower and a claimed 4.5 0-62 mph time. Like the aforementioned Track T-800 the venture was so short-lived that only a single review exists for it. Out of all the diesels built by a company on this list, this one is reportedly the most “normal” in terms of performance. Most of the diesels on this list are reportedly slow and clattery as if someone strapped a tractor engine to a motorcycle frame.

The Motorcycle Cruiser review by Alan Cathcart suggests this motorcycle is a bit of a hoot, unlike the others on this list:

But maybe the biggest surprise once you’ve adjusted your mindset to accepting you’re riding an oil-burning powerbike, is how fast this diesel motor gains revs. Coupled with the relatively short span of power and especially torque, this means you’ll find yourself using the six-speed Aprilia gearbox much harder than you might have expected with a supposedly humble diesel, if you ride the Neander like the sport-cruiser it undoubtedly is. I regularly saw 100 mph/160 kph at just 2820 rpm during my afternoon road rumble around Bavaria, and thanks to a reasonably rational riding stance I wasn’t blown off the back in achieving it, so figure this is a genuine 240 kph/150 mph turbodiesel mile eater in real-world riding.﻿



Sadly, it does appear Neander Motors will not be producing more anytime soon, instead deciding to focus its development on diesel outboard motors. It seems to me that powering a motorcycle with a diesel engine may be somewhat of a novel concept, but one with not a whole lot of interest. Riders may enjoy the thumping of a Harley V-twin, but perhaps not the clatter of a diesel. Regardless, I tried looking even deeper.



Aside from crazy concepts like the Hero RNT 150 diesel-electric hybrid scooter, the most interesting diesel motorcycles to me are custom builds. The Diesel Brothers (yes, those Diesel Brothers) even managed to make a diesel motorcycle powered by a cement mixer engine.

With the push for electrification in the motorcycle world, I doubt we’ll be seeing any new diesel motorcycle concepts, if ever. Cycle World feels the problem is that of market demand rather than the cost to build them. It’s still a fun thought that I may act on one day. Should I move forward with a build, I think I’ll start small with making the diesel equivalent of a Predator engine power something like a scooter.