Every automaker wants to tell you that new is better: The best technology, the most up-to-date engineering, all the premium audio and crash safety that modernity can bring. But there’s a certain charm to older vehicles, cars that simply aren’t around any longer — or no longer resemble the cars they once were. Today on Dopest Cars, to find that charm, we’re delving deep into ancient history: The years 1996 and earlier.

That’s right, every vehicle in this list is as old or older than your humble writer. Any modern car can bring shocking performance, but what about some true classics? Let’s spelunk in the caves of yesteryear, and see what we can dig up.