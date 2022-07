When car shopping online, it’s easy to get yourself caught in a niche. As Facebook Marketplace’s algorithm starts to learn what you want, it’ll feed you more and more of the same thing — leaving you with a page entirely made up of listings for 2005 Acura RSXes.

So today, we’re broadening our automotive horizons and going global. American trucks and Italian bikes, Bavarian track cars and Japanese jet skis. Set your stereo accordingly, and let’s dive in.