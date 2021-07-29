It is the crash that everyone is still talking about, and the crash that — if it ends up determining the Formula 1 champion — everyone will keep talking about, maybe for eternity. Yes, I’m speaking of the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen coming together at the British Grand Prix. Hamilton was asked about it Thursday and he said he would do what he did again.

Hamilton was speaking ahead of this weekend’s Hun garian Grand Prix, a race which may get talked about eventually, once everyone is through reiterating what they’ve already said about the British Grand Prix.

Here’s an unrepentant Hamilton Thursday via Formula1.com:

“In terms of the move, I would do it exactly the way... I did it last [time]. In terms of how I’ve reviewed it and analysed from all my experience, and my experience obviously with over the years speaks for a lot, I wouldn’t change it,” he added. [...] “I mean I don’t believe our behaviour was disrespectful,” continued the Mercedes driver, “but as I said it’s one thing knowing and then celebrating what happened and there’s one thing not knowing and celebrating. As I said, I wasn’t aware.

And here’s Verstappen, also still talking about it today, via The Guardian:

“What I mean by disrespectful is one guy is in hospital and the other guy is waving the flag around like nothing has happened after pushing the other guy into the wall at 51G,” he said. “But it is not only that, it is the whole reaction of the team. That is not how you celebrate a win, especially a win in the way that they got it. That is what I found really disrespectful and it shows how they really are, it comes out in a pressure situation. I wouldn’t want to be seen like that.”

If Hamilton and Verstappen have any kind of coming together this weekend, I think the entirety of the F1 world will spontaneously combust. But we like watching F1, so let’s hope that doesn’t happen. Oh, yeah, and what Red Bull’s request to reopen the investigation based on new evidence they had?

Ah. Let’s please get back to racing now.