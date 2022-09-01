Yankee Candle Co. has a very specific chokehold on us sickly-scented candle lovers. As the temperatures drop, I inexplicably find myself drawn to the aroma of Autumn Wreath or Haunted Hayride wafting from the store’s doors. It would only make sense that the company’s founder, Michael Kittredge, has a frankly ridiculous collection of cars under his multi-million dollar belt.

I came across this collection thanks to the Zillow Gone Wild Twitter account, which understandably got the car community riled up:

The $23 million dollar home rests on a 60-acre compound and roughly 120,000 square feet of living space spread out over eight structures. There’s a main house, a spa, multiple guest houses, a 9-hole golf course, a pool, an indoor waterpark, a literal stage, a full-size auditorium, four tennis courts, a bowling alley that looks exactly like the one from There Will Be Blood, and what appears to be a gentrified Chuck E. Cheese. There’s literally no reason to ever leave this property. Wall Street Journal even wrote about it.

The highlight, though, has to be the fact that the estate features two car barns, and there are plenty of vehicles shown in the staging. According to WSJ, both barns can hold a total of 80 cars, and one barn even has a bar and pool table.

Kittredge amassed quite a collection of cars in his day, according to the Chase Magazine, and Yankee Candle even ran a car museum for a while that was attached to the flagship store in Deerfield, Massachusetts. Among the cars visible in the collection are a Shelby Cobra, a Lamborghini Murcielago, a Rolls-Royce, several air-cooled Porsches, a Jaguar XK120, a Morgan, and an Aston Martin.

I mean, who among us would not spend our vast amounts of candle fortune on a massive car collection? I know that I absolutely would.