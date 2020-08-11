Let's Roll Out With One Last Virtual Off-Road Livestream

Screenshot : SnowRunner

For the last few Tuesdays, I’ve been beaming a little bit of the off-road sim SnowRunner from my Xbox to the world via Twitch. We’ve talked trucks, we’ve gotten stuck, we’ve had ourselves a little unofficial show. I’m going to do one more before taking a Twitch break, so let’s go on one last ride!



For those of you who have tuned in to previous episodes of Jalopnik’s unofficial Twitch show, thanks. For newcomers, the premise is pretty simple: I go through some off-road logistical situations in this game, narrate what’s happening, and talk about truck stuff while we work through it.

Advertisement

Ideally, people hit me up in Twitch’s chat provision and we can get some interactivity going on.

I originally started this as a holdover for those of us wanting to go out into the world and wheel, but now I think it’s time to step back and try something new soon.

Advertisement

But, I’m going to miss playing video games in the middle of the workday and it’s been fun interacting with folks on a new platform. I don’t think I’m off Twitch forever, but this will be our “last ride” over there for the time being.

Let’s wheel!