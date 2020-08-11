Drive Free or Die.
Video Games

Let's Roll Out With One Last Virtual Off-Road Livestream

andrewpcollins
Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:snowrunner
snowrunnertwitch
Illustration for article titled Lets Roll Out With One Last Virtual Off-Road Livestream
Screenshot: SnowRunner

For the last few Tuesdays, I’ve been beaming a little bit of the off-road sim SnowRunner from my Xbox to the world via Twitch. We’ve talked trucks, we’ve gotten stuck, we’ve had ourselves a little unofficial show. I’m going to do one more before taking a Twitch break, so let’s go on one last ride!

For those of you who have tuned in to previous episodes of Jalopnik’s unofficial Twitch show, thanks. For newcomers, the premise is pretty simple: I go through some off-road logistical situations in this game, narrate what’s happening, and talk about truck stuff while we work through it.

Ideally, people hit me up in Twitch’s chat provision and we can get some interactivity going on.

I originally started this as a holdover for those of us wanting to go out into the world and wheel, but now I think it’s time to step back and try something new soon.

But, I’m going to miss playing video games in the middle of the workday and it’s been fun interacting with folks on a new platform. I don’t think I’m off Twitch forever, but this will be our “last ride” over there for the time being.

Let’s wheel!

Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

