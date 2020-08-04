Let's Go For A Virtual Hummer Ride And Talk Car Photography

Screenshot : Andrew P Collins

Get your mind out of the gutter and come log on to Twitch with me. Let’s go for a virtual, relaxing SnowRunner expedition where we can talk trucks and get stuck! Today I’ll also talk about car photography a little and hand out some observations from my experience illustrating car reviews.



If you’ve been on Jalopnik any Tuesday at 4 p.m. pacific time recently you will have seen our unofficial Twitch show, Talking Trucks & Getting Stuck, and it’s about that time again!

The format is simple: I play the off-road sim SnowRunner, talk about trucks and whatever else might be interesting, answer viewer questions in the chat, and try to entertain you with off-road stories for about an hour.

Usually, we set certain objectives to give the show some story arc. Today, there will be two: First, rescue a stuck Hummer and tow another dead rig to safety. Then, cruise around the snow in said Hummer.

But really, the point is to give us another platform to hang out virtually. Because why not. Come hang!