Let's Go For A Virtual Hummer Ride And Talk Car Photography

Get your mind out of the gutter and come log on to Twitch with me. Let’s go for a virtual, relaxing SnowRunner expedition where we can talk trucks and get stuck! Today I’ll also talk about car photography a little and hand out some observations from my experience illustrating car reviews.
If you’ve been on Jalopnik any Tuesday at 4 p.m. pacific time recently you will have seen our unofficial Twitch show, Talking Trucks & Getting Stuck, and it’s about that time again!
The format is simple: I play the off-road sim SnowRunner, talk about trucks and whatever else might be interesting, answer viewer questions in the chat, and try to entertain you with off-road stories for about an hour.
Usually, we set certain objectives to give the show some story arc. Today, there will be two: First, rescue a stuck Hummer and tow another dead rig to safety. Then, cruise around the snow in said Hummer.
But really, the point is to give us another platform to hang out virtually. Because why not. Come hang!
DISCUSSION
I’m done with SnowRunner. Not out of any spite, or anything like that. I bought the Premium Edition with the season pass, but for some reason Lake Kovd isn’t accessible, so there are no more journeys I can take.
I’ve completed all the tasks with nothing but the time trials left. Not really interested in those, because I just enjoy taking my time to complete tasks without pressure. So as is, it’s been a nice closure to the game. It’s been a fun, and satisfying time to be sure. It’s done lots to inspire me to go out and explore the wilderness with my own truck, and to install some upgrades that allow me to do so. Once of course I get another job thanks to being laid off. Which SnowRunner certainly helped inspire some hope in these dark times by giving me something to look forward to.
If you’ve not played this game, you owe it to yourself to do so.
And if anyone who was involved with the creation of this game ever happens to read this, thank you.