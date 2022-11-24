Good gravy y’all, is it Thanksgiving already? Time sure flies when you’re dealing with soul-crushing supply chain issues, high inflation driven by skyrocketing gas prices and the deadliest roads in 16 years.



Despite all the bad news that hit in 2022, we still have a lot to be thankful for as we’r e almost at the end of 2022, and hey, we’re still here. That’s reason enough to celebrate. While we’re still here, something else is as well: the cars, of course. For one, there are the cars. There are always the cars. And if you’re celebrating America’s #1 eating holiday, you might just be grateful for large amount of roasted birds as well.

Ah birds, our feathery, delicious friends who arrived on Earth a little bit before cars by about 65 to 53 million years, give or take. When you put those two wonderful concepts together you get two kinds of cars: Tiny ‘lil tweety vehicles and soaring birds of prey. Here’s the few I could summon up from memory in no particular order.