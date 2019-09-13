Screenshot: Goodwood Road And Race on YouTube

Holy crap, look at the incredible lineup of racing talent in this one vintage race. You’ve got open wheel and Le Mans legends, led by the incomparable Romain Dumas in a stonking great Ford Thunderbird. Following him is a litany of modern greats, including Nicolas Minassian, Emanuelle Pirro, Marino Franchitti, Andre Lotterer, Marcel Fassler, and Karun Chandhok.



Admittedly this class is going to be led by the car that is best prepared, especially considering that Dumas is nearly a second clear of Formula One ace Karl Wendlinger. Obviously, since Dumas has won the 24 Hour races at Le Mans, the Nurburgring, and Spa, as well as the outright record at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, he’s got quite a bit of talent to display.

But that Thunderbird is the real star of the show. Man, it’s so great. It slides. It motors. It yells. I love it.

Spectacular.