The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is back and not just as a render or one-off concept machine. Lamborghini says its off-road supercar is actually headed to production this time around, after having teased a possible limited release back in 2019. Now, the Italian supercar maker is teasing the gnarly Huracán Sterrato once again ahead of its full debut on November 30.



It looks like Lamborghini is tired of Singer and Porsche getting all the attention with their safari builds, and wants to remind everyone that its V10 supercar has dreamt of going off-road for years. The Sterrato’s debut preceded the global pandemic, however, and as Top Gear reports, any further new of the high-riding supercar from Lamborghini stopped for the next couple of years.

But the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is hitting the trail again, and it’s apparently ready to take on both limited-run and production machines from its rivals, like the Singer ACS and Porsche 911 Dakar. Right now, it’s still unclear if the Huracán Sterrato is going to be a staple in the lineup going forward, or if it’s just getting a limited release from between 500 to 1,000 models.

Lamborghini would be foolish to underestimate demand for an official Lambo’ off-roader, especially now. The off-road segment is as popular as it’s ever been — if not more so. However many Huracán Sterratos Lamborghini would easily find a pristine parking space in some collection. And that’d be a waste of the performance that Lamborghini is teasing with its V10 off-roader.

Details are scarce from Lamborghini for now, but when the carmaker was last putting the Huracán Sterrato through its paces on the trail, it boasted a slew of upgrades. Among these were revised approach and departure angles, and about 1.85 inches of additional ground clearance compared to the standard Huracán. That’s not a lot considering how low supercars sit to begin with, but the Sterrato also has a reworked suspension and reinforced frame to handle going off-road.



It also featured torque vectoring four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering. All of that, plus the geometry changes are just as integral to the experience of driving the gnarly Sterrato as its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10, which makes 640 horsepower and was borrowed from the Huracán EVO.

So, don’t let the generous off-road cladding and auxiliary lights fool you into thinking that Lamborghini just slapped on a lift kit and called it a day; there’s likely much more to the Sterrato than that. But we won’t know exactly how much more until Lamborghini reveals its latest machine fully on November 30.