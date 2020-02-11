Lamborghini Is Desperate To Prove To You That Its 830HP V12 Sounds Good

Gif : Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Lamborghini Squadra Corse is preparing to unleash a very expensive track-only hypercar, which is powered by an 830 horsepower V12 engine. You can’t see it yet, because Lamborghini is being intentionally vague in order to drum up interest in a car that it will surely sell out of within minutes of its launch. You can, however, listen to it while it makes a dyno pull without any of its bodywork on. Ooooh, how very voyeur.



This track-only special is interesting, because none of Lamborghini’s race cars use the Aventador’s V12. It’s also interesting in that Lamborghini managed to find an additional 71 horsepower over the highest-spec SVJ model, jumping from 759 horses for the street car to 830 for the track special .

From the video we can tell that the V12 does, indeed, sound good. We can also tell that the car depicted has center lock wheels and race-derived inboard suspension. What else can we tell? Not much. It’s over in a scant 18 seconds, and over 8 seconds are spent with a black screen.

Lamborghini has confirmed that it stuck with a 6.5-liter displacement for the new track car. The car will feature a “large wing” which apparently “differs from the regular road car range”. (Quick question; A re any of Lamborghini’s road cars “regular”?) There will be a large air scoop on the roof, perhaps somewhat like Audi’s R8 LMS GT2? Also joining that roof scoop is a pair of air intakes on the hood, perhaps like a Ford GT. The front subframe of the car will be crafted from aluminum, while the monocoque chassis will be carbon fiber.

Get your millions ready, billionaires. This ridiculously good-sounding Lamborghini is coming.