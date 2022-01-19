Have you been feeling like your Tesla just isn’t getting you enough attention? Well, you’re in luck thanks to Koenigsegg. Y es, that Koenigsegg. No, the Swedish supercar manufacturer isn’t tuning Teslas, but it’s now making carbon fiber dress-up parts — and they aren’t as expensive as you’d think.

These parts are made possible by a manufacturing collaboration between Koenigsegg Advanced Manufacturing and a California-based Tesla tuner called Unplugged P erformance.

The partnership — dubbed UP x KAM — means the carbon fiber specialist will produce aero parts for Tesla vehicles. It kicked off with the company making carbon fiber spoilers for the Tesla Models 3, Y, X, and S. They’re also producing wider front fenders as well as a “high-downforce” spoiler for the Model 3, specifically. That being said, the duo is promising to produce more parts later this year.

“We are grateful to partner with the best engineers and factories in the world who share in our vision and mission. Koenigsegg is an iconoclastic global leader in innovation and Hypercar grade manufacturing (…) Together with Koenigsegg we want to excite Tesla owners and to contribute towards an exciting electric future for the car culture we love,” Ben Scaffer, Unplugged Performance’s CEO, said.

Being a collaborative effort with Koenigsegg, you may have guessed these parts won’t come cheap. The regular spoiler for the Model 3 and Y will cost $1,745. The “long-tail” spoilers for the Model S and X will cost just a tick under $2,500.

If those prices didn’t make your eyes water, the wider front fender for the Model 3 will. Those will cost you, dear consumer, $8,845. The new front fenders do mean Tesla owners will be able to fit wider 315 tires in the front. Unplugged Performance also says the fenders, when used with other “Ascension-R” front-end parts, will help with downforce — though there’s no word on how it’ll impact your Tesla’s range… unlike the screen.



Every component comes with an UP x KAM sticker to show off the Koenigsegg connection. Quantities of the first run of products are limited, so act fast, because your other Tesla bro friends already got theirs.