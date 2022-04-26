Since 1994, Koenigsegg has built a name for itself by building some of the fastest cars to ever come out of Sweden. Heck, they make some of the fastest cars ever to come out of anywhere. But now, the firm says it is preparing to roll out the “absolute fastest” Koenigsegg ever with the construction of its first Jesko Absolut hypercar.



First premiered in 2020, the Jesko Absolut isn’t named after a Swedish vodka brand, but instead reflects its place as the “the absolute fastest Koenigsegg we will ever make,” according to founder Christian von Koenigsegg.

To become this bastion of performance, the Jesko Absolut is fitted with a five-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a nine-speed transmission. The engine in the Jesko kicks out 1600 hp and 1500 Nm of torque.

But the Jesko isn’t just about absolute power, as all this force is partnered with a super-streamlined body. The Jesko ditches the mammoth wings synonymous with Koenigseggs of old in place of as low a drag design.

It was all sketched out with the aim of coming up with the lowest drag coefficient possible. According to Koenigsegg, this figure is 0.278, which puts it below a Bugatti Chiron but just above a Lucid Air.

Koenigsegg said: “We spent thousands of hours in CFD calculations. We’ve streamlined this car from not just an aerodynamic and design perspective, but also from a high-speed stability perspective.”

To begin testing the possibilities of this new hypercar, Koenigsegg has produced the first fully functioning Jesko Absolut. Car number one is finished in graphite gray with tang orange detailing.

And that gives it a super imposing look. If you told me this was the next Batmobile, I wouldn’t be surprised.

As an official factory testing vehicle, this Jesko Absolut will be the basis for the test and development of the final, production-ready car.



Koenigsegg test driver Markus Lundh said: “The Absolut feels very natural to drive. Because of its seamless shifting, whether up or down, everything just happens much faster. There are no delays, it is very responsive and behaves exactly the way you would want it to.”