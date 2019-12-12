This Is Your First Chance To Hear The Koenigsegg Jesko Come To Life

Photo : Kristen Lee ( Jalopnik )

It’s been an eternity since the Koenigsegg Jesko was unveiled by the Swedish supercar manufacturer, but every so often, periodic reminders of its existence swim into the general automotive consciousness. Sort of like this new video that may just be the first-ever clip of the Jesko firing up in all its sweet, sweet V8 glory.

The video has been posted on LAOC Exotics’ page on YouTube, purportedly having been filmed in the Koenigsegg factory. And man, does this thing sound nice.

It’s a short video, but it’s enough to give you a sense of what this fine machine will sound like when it finally, officially hits the road.

Advertisement

The Jesko’s specs are pretty absurd. Its redesigned 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is said to produce 1,280 horsepower on a tank of standard gasoline and up to 1,600 on E85 biofuel. This engine is the world’s lightest production V8, according to Koenigsegg, weighing a mere 12.5 kilos (or just over 28 lbs).

You can always expect one hell of a killer machine from Koenigsegg, but the Jesko promises to be pretty awesome. Unfortunately, given that the thing was sold out within, like, moments of being announced, videos of engine noises are probably as close as us normal folk ever going to get to the Jesko.