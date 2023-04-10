Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
News

King Charles' Coronation Coach Is Aluminum and Has a Hydraulic Suspension

With air conditioning and electric windows, the state coach is only missing an engine.

By
Ryan Erik King
Comments (3)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach
Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images (Getty Images)

Seventy years after Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, the coronation of King Charles III was always bound to be a different ceremony. For example, the advancements in transport technology have been unbelievable. Britain had co-developed a supersonic passenger airline with France, and the Concorde was retired after 27 years in service. The monarch, though, will still be heading to and from the state occasion in a horse-drawn carriage.

Watch
The Dodge Nitro Was Just a Worse Jeep Liberty
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
From Road to Rally: How to Make Your Daily Driver a Rally Racer, Part 2
May 11, 2022
America’s Appetite For Large Trucks Is Hurting its Fuel Economy
December 20, 2022

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Next month, King Charles III will ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to be officially crowned as king. While the state coach drawn by six horses might not look out of place in the 19th century, the carriage is a 21st-century design and equipped with modern amenities. Sally Goodsir, a curator at the Royal Collection Trust, said to the BBC, “It’s made of aluminum, which is quite unusual, because most of them are made of wood, and it’s also got hydraulic suspension, meaning that the ride is incredibly comfortable.”

The front axle of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach
The front axle of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach
Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images (Getty Images)
Top Image
Tout Image
Over 50% off
Jasonwell Splash Pad Sprinkler

Jasonwell Splash Pad Sprinkler

Have fun this summer
Sasy to setup and features a non-slip texture to prevent slips and falls from happening. Just plug in the garden hose and off you go.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach was built by Australian coachbuilder W.J. Frecklington in 2010 and was first used by Queen Elizabeth II for the 2014 State Opening of Parliament. As Goodsir states, the carriage body and wheels were made out of aluminum and crafted to appear indistinguishable from traditional wood-built coaches. The state coach weighs 2.75 tons and is equipped with a hydraulic suspension system to ensure that the ride is smooth for passengers. The carriage is also fitted with air conditioning and electric windows.

The Gold State Coach
The Gold State Coach
Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images (Getty Images)
Advertisement

However, King Charles will be riding back to the palace in the Gold State Coach. The carriage was built in 1762 and has been used in every British coronation since 1831. Despite its opulently gilded exterior, the experience of riding atop the coach’s rough brace suspension is one to forget. Every British monarch, including Victoria and Elizabeth II, has complained about riding in the Gold State Coach since its introduction. King Charles’ ride in the Gold State Coach will take place on May 6th.