Kawasaki Versys, Amertek 2500L, Chevy Corvair: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

While you’re sleeping at night I am wide awake exploring the bowels of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist for my next toy. Maybe I’ll find a transit bus for a couple of grand. Maybe I’ll find an unwanted diesel wagon that needs a little TLC. Or maybe I’ll find my next two-wheeler. I always have a window open to the world of cheap used vehicles.



While I sift through Craigslist, Facebook has seemingly taken the entire market in my area. Most of the ads on Craigslist now are scams, dealerships or boring.

The list that follows has nine vehicles I’ve found on my local Facebook Marketplace. I’m happy that I have a supportive significant other who loves this stuff. I may or may not have a couple messages out there.

Side note: If you have any cheap vehicles I might be interested in, feel free to send them to me!