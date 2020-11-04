Audi TT, Volkswagen Beetle TDI, Jeep Liberty CRD: The Dopest Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles And Buses I Found For Sale Online

2020 Boom Vader

Screenshot : Facebook Marketplace ( Other

The original Honda Grom arguably helped launch a bit of a small displacement motorcycle revolution. Forget big highway bikes, forget weights in excess of 600 pounds. Small displacement bikes pack a fun punch in a tiny package. They can be your stunt bike, your grocery-getter and your work commuter. You can be an absolute hooligan without even breaking the speed limit.



Chinese firms have been quick to pounce on this exciting motorcycle market, producing their own discount versions of the small displacement formula. If I were getting a Grom-like bike to do stunts with or other stuff that could break it, I’d probably get one of these cheap ones so the pain of breaking it would be non-existent. It can still do all the wheelies and adorable burnouts, but it’ll hurt less when you send it too hard.

This particular Boom Vader needed an engine replacement early on in its life, so that’s probably a huge red flag. But at least these things are easy to work on and have parts readily available on Amazon.

This Boom can be had for $1,400 in Ingleside, Illinois from Facebook Marketplace. If it were me, I’d mention the engine replacement as a bartering tool. It’s not a great deal since these don’t cost a whole lot more actually brand new. Used? They’re just about worthless. But still, a fun toy until it breaks again.