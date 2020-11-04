Audi TT, Volkswagen Beetle TDI, Jeep Liberty CRD: The Dopest Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles And Buses I Found For Sale Online

I’m a bit of a sorceress when it comes to finding cool cars for not a whole lot of cash on Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. I intentionally scrape the bottom of the barrel looking for dastardly cheap cars and trucks that, with a little work, could be amazing daily drivers. Even when I have a full stable I’m always online looking at cars I find myself drooling over owning. The list that’s about to follow are ten cars, trucks, buses, and motorcycles I’d happily own if I had unlimited cash reserves.
Only a few of these are priced in the bargain basement I normally sift through. In fact, I may be messaging at least two of these people at this very moment.
2001 Audi TT Quattro Roadster
The first-generation Audi TT is one of my all-time dream cars. I love the looks, I love the car’s designer, I even love the dumb ways it breaks. While I prefer the looks of the hardtop more, you cannot go wrong with the Roadster. It has distinctive rollbar hoops and there is not an angle this car looks bad in. This particular example is special for its baseball glove leather interior. The pictures don’t do it justice for how cool this leather and its stitching looks. We need more cool car interior choices nowadays!
This particular example is for sale for $5,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Rockford, Michigan. These cars normally run that price in my area without the baseball glove interior so I think it’s a decent deal.
2002 New Flyer D40LF Transit Bus
Transit buses are a common sight in city and college bus fleets across the country. They do the hard job of getting thousands of people to their destinations every day while surviving the punishing city environment they operate in. This particular unit is by New Flyer and features a nice low floor. Back when I used to have almost a dozen motorcycles I thought about getting an old transit bus to make into a mobile motorcycle garage. Look at this interior space!
This bus is for sale for $5,995 in Wyoming, Michigan on Facebook Marketplace. It’s hard to gauge what transit buses are worth as I don’t tend to see them hit Marketplace or even Craigslist. A nearby city was selling their New Flyer transit buses for $2,500 but those were visibly beat.
2020 Boom Vader
The original Honda Grom arguably helped launch a bit of a small displacement motorcycle revolution. Forget big highway bikes, forget weights in excess of 600 pounds. Small displacement bikes pack a fun punch in a tiny package. They can be your stunt bike, your grocery-getter and your work commuter. You can be an absolute hooligan without even breaking the speed limit.
Chinese firms have been quick to pounce on this exciting motorcycle market, producing their own discount versions of the small displacement formula. If I were getting a Grom-like bike to do stunts with or other stuff that could break it, I’d probably get one of these cheap ones so the pain of breaking it would be non-existent. It can still do all the wheelies and adorable burnouts, but it’ll hurt less when you send it too hard.
This particular Boom Vader needed an engine replacement early on in its life, so that’s probably a huge red flag. But at least these things are easy to work on and have parts readily available on Amazon.
This Boom can be had for $1,400 in Ingleside, Illinois from Facebook Marketplace. If it were me, I’d mention the engine replacement as a bartering tool. It’s not a great deal since these don’t cost a whole lot more actually brand new. Used? They’re just about worthless. But still, a fun toy until it breaks again.
2009 Volvo C30 T5
Here’s a vehicle I’ve thought about purchasing more than once. The Volvo C30 is an attractive little hatchback that has the looks of a shooting brake.
It doesn’t just look hot; Volvo injected these little cars with a lot of safety tech. In addition to blind-spot monitoring, these have a special front crash structure that’s supposed to redistribute crash energy around the vehicle.
Personally, I’d love to turn one into a little safari car.
This Volvo is for sale for $4,995 on Facebook Marketplace in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. I don’t often find these for cheaper than this price unless they have a major issue.
1988 International 9700 Cabover
I love a cool cabover truck and this one is no exception. These old American cabover Class 8 (heavy duty) trucks were the product of a time when semis and trailers were severely limited in length and as a result, cabovers were not just popular, but a necessity.
After the trucking industry found itself deregulated these awesome cabovers fell out of style. Drivers preferred the ingress and egress of a conventional semi as well as the better ride comfort that comes with not riding on top of the front axle.
Today, these old trucks are sought by enthusiasts and even some active truckers alike. Funny enough, I saw this exact semi for sale a couple of weeks ago for $1,500.
It appears to me the new owner gave it a power wash then put it up for sale for a massive margin. I would totally buy one of these and put a flatbed on the back, make it into a gargantuan pickup truck.
This one is in McComb, Ohio on Facebook Marketplace for $6,000.
I actually like the looks of this one more than the arguably more well-known dual sports from this era. I feel it has aged well.
The price is pretty good too. For $1,500 in Stephenson, Michigan on Facebook Marketplace you can bring it home and rip up nearby trails. Even cooler, it has less than 1,900 miles so it’s basically new!
2000 Volkswagen Beetle TDI
I may or may not be trying to buy this diesel bug out in Michigan. Perhaps I can have my colleague David pick it up for me. Though, I’m not sure having my mentor buy cars for me is healthy for either of us. But I digress...
These Beetles are the same revolutionary cars that shook the automotive world two decades ago but powered by an economical diesel engine. These older ones aren’t a part of the Dieselgate scandal and some - like this example - have a manual transmission! I kinda want to put semi-truck style side stacks on one.
This particular example appears to have some sort of lighting issue. I’d rather have that issue than my Passat TDI and its lack of oil pressure. Should you desire to buy it before me, it can be found on Facebook Marketplace for $900 in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
2006 Jeep Liberty CRD
Did you know the first generation Jeep Liberty had a diesel option? These Jeeps were the first diesel Jeeps since the ’80s and were powered by a 2.8L VM Motori R 428 turbodiesel. Apparently, they sold enough to exceed sales expectations but ultimately found themselves pushed out of the market by emissions regulation.
These first-gen Liberty models are generally worthless in my area. Most of them have been ravaged by midwest winter after midwest winter. But like how rotted out 12V Cummins Dodge Rams ask for at least $3,000, these Liberty CRDs also ask for more money than I’d think they’re worth. But if you absolutely must have an old Jeep with a factory diesel I suppose this is your ticket.
You can find it on Facebook Marketplace for $4,600 in Manteno, Illinois.
That does it for this week! Tune in every week for interesting finds I see on online marketplaces. If you see anything neat out there, send it my way! I especially love awesome vehicles that are $1,500 or less.
