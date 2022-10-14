Want to know something disappointing? The most popular car color in the U.S. is still boring old white. Does anyone go out of their way to enjoy a white car? Is there anything particularly neat or interesting about one? No. They simply exist, looking inoffensive on dealer lots.

Well, today, we have the antidote. This week’s Dopest Cars is bringing bright colors and flashy liveries to liven up your boring car-viewing experience. Who knows, maybe you’ll even pick one of these up and bring that joy wherever you drive — y’know, be the change you want to see in the world.