The Rivian R1S is a fantastic electric luxury SUV, with the interior amenities and ‘froading chops to fill the hole left by the Toyota Land Cruiser’s exit from American shores. Early reservation holders will soon be able to get their hands on their very own R1Ses, but the rest of us will merely admire Rivian’s design as an R1S silently glides by. Luckily, it’s a beautiful SUV to behold .

When I got the opportunity to drive an R1S the other week in the Catskills, I took more than my share of photos of the SUV in its natural habitat — 906 photos, to be exact. Here are some of the best.