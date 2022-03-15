I’m sad to say, I’m writing this from the roads of Ohio — but on the other side of this travel coin, I’m also writing this from the front cab of our rented RV. While the adventure hasn’t already been without its holdups in the first 12 hours since acquiring said RV, we’re at least on the road, and it’s official: We are on our way to Florida to camp in the infield for the 12 Hours of Sebring.

This has been a trip in the works for years for myself and my father. While he’s already graced the trackside of Sebring at least once, this will be my first visit. Between the two of us, it’s a definite first time traveling via RV, as well as camping infield at the legendary track.

Sebring has a longstanding tradition in being one of the most beloved and fun camping adventures out there. Who doesn’t appreciate a four to eight day party, with race cars, all day and nearly everyday? I mean, not everyone is there for the race, but the experience from the camping ground — I’m told there is nothing like it.

I’ve already been informed or forewarned of some of the characters I should seek out in this journey, but I’m also open to you, the experienced readers, with suggestions of what and/or who I should seek out while on my way and on the grounds. On the schedule there is an item called “Yuengling Power Hour.” And while I am not planning on participating, I certainly have it on my radar to check out and get in some genuinely great people watching. Anything with a beer or alcoholic beverage set in a title with “power hour” has to result in something fun.

So while we embark on this two-day journey south to the warmth (and slightly dodginess) of Florida, I invite you to come along. After coordinating three different mapping devices, our route is taking us south via I-75, and we’ll likely make the return trip the same way. Do you have suggested stops? Cool or corny? Favorite spots to watch around Sebring? Also, what do you want to know about the track and experience?

I’ll be posting to my personal Twitter and Instagram accounts, as well as Jalopnik’s along the way. So follow along for the adventure! And enjoy the ride.