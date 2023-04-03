Joe Manchin Is Still Fighting Biden's EV Tax Credits Because They're Too Mean to Fossil Fuels

Senator Joe Manchin is still pissed off that the Biden Administration’s implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act isn’t nice enough to fossil fuels. Bloomberg reports that the Democratic Senator from West Virginia is upping his fight against the President’s signature climate bill.

In an interview on CNN’s State of the Union, Manchin said he would not rule out taking legal action to stop the administration’s implementation of the IRA and the EV tax credit system that goes along with it. Manchin said he was “looking at every option” he had in an effort to make sure the bill is fulfilled and implemented the way it is intended to.

“They just want to throw caution to the wind and put more money out and throw more money from the Treasury and credits that basically are not going to accelerate how quickly that we can be totally self-reliant,” Manchin said on Fox News Sunday, according to Bloomberg.

It’s a little bit of a reversal of course from Maserati owner Joe Manchin. In 2022, he supported the bill after a lengthy negotiation process with the President and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. It’s a law that makes billions of dollars available to promote electric vehicle production and adoption through subsidies and tax credits. That’s pretty much where all the issues lie for ol’ Joey.

He says the administration isn’t following the intent of the lawmakers’ (and lobbyists’, if we’re being honest) intent because it doesn’t do enough to bolster the domestic production of fossil fuels, the outlet reports. Manchin also reportedly says the IRA has been “too permissive” in allowing automakers from overseas gain access to some vehicle credits.

“I’m going to fight back and fight hard,” the Senator told Fox News. “And I would hope that my Democrat and Republican friends in the legislature will feel the same way and will work with us to hold the administration’s feet to the fire.”

On March 31, the U.S. Treasury unveiled stricter EV tax rules that are going to remove or reduce tax credits on some electric vehicles. According to Reuters, the new rules will take effect on April 18. It triggers new requirements for critical materials and battery components. U.S. officials have said some vehicles will see their credits cut or eliminated. One example of this is the Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel drive. Its credits will now be reduced.