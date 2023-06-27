Jimmie Johnson Withdraws From Upcoming NASCAR Race After In-Laws Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup-series champion Jimmie Johnson withdrew from the upcoming Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course following a suspected murder-suicide in the family.



The announcement came early Tuesday from the Legacy Motor Club —Johnson’s team — after three bodies were found Monday shortly before 9 p.m. in the Muskogee, Oklahoma, home shared by Terry Janway and Jack Janway—the parents of Chandra Janway, Johnson’s wife. An 11-year-old nephew, Dalton Janway, was also found shot and killed on the property.

Police arrived at the home following a 911 call from an unidentified woman claiming someone had a gun. They found a body in the hallway of the home and then heard another gunshot come from inside the home.

Police told TMZ Sports the crime is still under investigation, but they suspect a murder-suicide situation. Police told the outlet that the Terry Janway—Chandra’s mother—is the suspect but nothing is known for certain right now. From TMZ Sports:

Cops tell us they found a body laying in the hallway after arriving at the scene ... and heard another gunshot come from inside the home. Cops searched the house and found two more dead bodies. All three died from gunshot wounds, police say.﻿



Johnson is known for dominating the NASCAR series. He’s tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most Cup Series championships. He’s also won, as we’ve previously reported “...83 career race wins, 222 top fives, 341 top 10s, 35 pole positions, two Daytona 500s, and countless Driver of the Year awards.” Johnson announced his semi-retirement from full time racing in 2022 in order to spend more time with his family. However, he still planned to compete in a few IndyCar and NASCAR events.

Legacy Motor Club has asked fans and media to respect Johnson’s privacy during this difficult time.