Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Welcome to Moon Week everyone! This very nerdy jam is about a personal hero of mine (no, not Ian Anderson...though now that I think about it...) Michael Collins, the astronaut who rode through the darkness alone while Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong hopped around on the moon bathed in sunshine and glory. Collins said about the experience:

I am alone now, truly alone, and absolutely isolated from any known life. I am it. If a count were taken, the score would be three billion plus two over on the other side of the moon, and one plus God knows what on this side.

Yes, walking on the moon is cool. You’re a hero now! But the guy left behind to stare, alone, into into the abyss...well that is much more interesting to me.

