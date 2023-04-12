Chartering a private jet may suck for the planet, but we’re not going to pretend we don’t understand why people who can afford it do it . It’s no fun to have to deal with other passengers while flying, especially if one of said passengers decides to go barefoot. Unfortunately, private chartered flights cost as much as what some normal people earn in a year. Which is why we’re so jealous of Paul Wilkinson, the lucky passenger who recently ended up with an entire commercial flight to himself. It’s the private-jet experience for the cost of a coach ticket!

The Daily Mail reports that Wilkinson recently flew from Faro, Portugal to Belfast, Northern Ireland on British budget airline Jet2. When he got to his gate, though, no one else was there. And when he asked the agent if his flight had been delayed or canceled, Wilkinson received the greatest news anyone could ever receive while flying: He was the only passenger on that flight.

“It was like being on my own private jet. Someone told me a private jet is in the region of £28,000 and it’ll probably never happen again,” Wilkinson told the Daily Mail. “ There was no one at the gate which I thought was strange. I spoke to the stewards waiting to take the passports and they said, ‘Oh, Mr. Paul, you’re VIP today. You’re flying on your own.”

He later added:

The cabin crew were smiling, they kept calling me King Paul. I asked if they were joking but they said I had the plane all to myself, I could do what I want, ask for what I want. The service was second to none. They did a one-on-one safety demonstration, we took photographs and the captain came out and had a chat with me. I jokingly asked for a refund on my seat, which I paid for. It was just surreal. I went for a walk around the plane. I had a pick of the toilets.”

That’s right, you did have your pick of the toilets, you lucky guy . And, hopefully, as much booze as you could reasonably consume during the three-hour flight.

Sadly, King Paul, it will probably be all downhill from here. For three short hours, you got to live the dream, and we’re all incredibly jealous that you did. Although we do hope you at least kept your shoes on.