Happy Friday, and welcome back to a fresh entry in my series featuring the sweet cars I found for sale online on websites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. This week... well, this week we have a lot of trucks of all shapes, sizes and ages. So if you love trucks, this one is for you!

While I own a fleet of vehicles that suggest a questionable taste, I actually love everything with an engine plus some seats and wheels bolted to it. I spend way too much time looking at cars, trucks and motorcycles that I will never buy, so this series is dedicated to the coolest vehicles I’ve come across.

These vehicles may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unusual, questionably tuned or just something that stops me in my tracks. I also try to find good deals where they exist!