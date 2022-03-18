Another week means another entry in our series featuring the sweet cars I found for sale online on websites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. This week we have a rare diesel import, more beautiful trucks, and vintage iron.
I now search for interesting vehicles anywhere and everywhere on the internet, not just Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, to make sure I find the best cars out there.
These vehicles may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unusual, questionably tuned or just something that stops me in my tracks. We all know the used car market is all kinds of broken right now, but I try to find deals where they exist.