2006 Smart Fortwo CDI - $7,500

Here’s a car that I could buy by selling one of my existing Smarts plus that spare Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI. I need you to buy this so I don’t have to.

One thing that has always confused me about Smart’s short time in the United States is the fact that the diesel was never brought over. The American public was expecting the Smart Fortwo to be the second coming of the Geo Metro, but Smart brought over its worst engine, scoring just 41 highway mpg in EPA ratings. Back then, owners asked Smart’s then-CEO why the company did it, and we were told it was because the company felt that the engine we got was a good middle ground between economy and speed. Sales numbers would suggest that was wrong.

You can right that wrong with this common rail diesel Fortwo straight from Canada. It should get over 60 mpg in regular everyday driving, and you’ll never worry about the price of fuel. I’ve even known some folks to get over 80 mpg in these. As a bonus, this is a first-generation model, which was never officially imported to the States in the first place.

It’s $7,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Wilmington, Ohio with 66,000 miles and a broken bumper from hitting an animal.