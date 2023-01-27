'Jay Leno’s Garage' Cancelled by CNBC After Seven Seasons: Report

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s the end of the road for Jay Leno’s Garage on CNBC. The network has reportedly pulled the plug on Leno’s show after seven seasons. It also marks the end of a 30-year relationship between the 72-year-old comedian and automotive enthusiast at NBCUniversal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellation is due to a hefty scheduling shift at the channel. Instead of Garage, which has been on CNBC since 2015, the channel will air reality reruns of Shark Tank and Undercover Boss, as well as some original business documentaries.

The show served as a landing pad for Leno after he (for the second time) left The Tonight Show in February 2014. CNBC ordered Jay Leno’s Garage just a few months later. It originally started as an NBC.com web series, and it was later picked up by CNBC after a special episode in the summer of 2014 was a hit, according to the outlet.

The show heavily featured Leno’s personal car collection at his Burbank garage, and it included numerous interviews with celebrity guests – including President Biden.

Right now, it isn’t clear how the show’s cancellation will impact the YouTube channel by the same name. We have reached out to Leno’s production team, and will update this article accordingly if and when we get a response. There’s also a non-zero chance the show ends up on another terrestrial television network or streaming platform.

This is just the latest in a string of piss-poor luck for the comedian. Back in November, Leno suffered third degree burns to his face while working on his 1907 White steam car in his aforementioned garage. Then, reports came out detailing a fairly-serious vintage motorcycle crash Leno suffered that left him with numerous broken bones.