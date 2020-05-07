Jalopnik's Virtual Car Trivia On Friday Night Will Include Two Special Guests In Addition To The Two Regular Idiots

Art: Jason Torchinsky

Jalopnik’s sixth weekly Virtual Car Trivia is going down Friday night at 8:30, and this time we have two special guests: Jalopnik’s new Editor-In-Chief Rory Carroll and Jalopnik staffer/James Bond expert Justin Westbrook. It’s going to be a good one.



Advertisement

It’s Friday tomorrow and most of you will be stuck in your homes doing nothing, since all the bars and clubs are closed, and if we’re honest, many of you are antisocial anyway (I see how often you comment on Kinja). So hang out with Jason Torchinsky, Rory Carroll, Justin Westbrook, and me; drink your favorite flavor of ATF (I’m a Dexron III-Mercon man myself); and get ready to join a team of four or five other Jalops in a struggle to answer deeply obscure questions about cars.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jalopnik Trivia Night

Date: Friday May 8, 2020 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET on Zoom ( download here

on Zoom ( Trivia night will be limited to the first 95 people who email me at david.tracy@jalopnik.com with the subject line: “Trivia Night.” Use the email linked to your Zoom account . If you have attended any of the past three trivia nights, there’s no need to email me.

at with the subject line: “Trivia Night.” . If you have attended any of the past three trivia nights, there’s no need to email me. I will update this post when the 95 spots are filled.

I will email participants an answer card, which they can either print or fill out on a computer. (Participants can also just write answers on scratch paper or a word doc).

I will email a link to the Zoom meeting at 8:25 p.m.

There will be five rounds of 8 questions, some multi-part. We will announce the topics at the start of the session. Expect plenty to be quirky and obscure, though they won’t all be difficult.

At the end of each round, Jason and I will give you the answers. Participants will be responsible for adding up their points. Whoever gets the most points will get...no prize. Unless you consider a mention on Jalopnik a prize.

Feel free to have a drink. This is going to be a casual gathering of car enthusiasts answering whatever fun car questions Jason and I come up with.