2022 has been a weird year for the automotive industry, the world and indeed the Jalopnik staff. We’ve seen models debut that we never expected to see the light of day and we’ve said goodbye to some of our favorite cars. We’ve driven all over the world and been fortunate enough to share those experiences with you, our feral readership.

Looking back, it’s hard to pick a favorite story from this year but we rounded up most of our staff and forced them to pick theirs. Here they are, in order of publication.