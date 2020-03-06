The 2020 Mint 400 Livestream Is Better Than Ever And Now's The Time To Tune In

One of my favorite images from the 2019 Mint 400 Limited race Photo : Mad Media

The Mint 400 is probably the most famous annual off-road racing event in the U.S.A. and the people in charge have really done a great job making this multi-day event fun to watch from the comfort of your computer. The Limited cars start running at 12:30 p.m. pacific time, so check it out here!



The Mint, which is usually mentioned with obligatory Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas references, has a deep history running back to the 1960s. After a long hiatus and some ownership changes, the event has been blown up with more fanfare than ever. Starting with a big parade through Vegas on Wednesday, there were parties and a concert yesterday, and racing starting this morning with motorcycles and a youth UTV event.

Photo : Mad Media

Desert racing is tough to spectate because it spans huge physical spaces and usually takes place in country that’s hot and miserable to stand around in for hours. But for the last couple years and again in 2020, the Mint organizers have done a great job setting up a livestream with great resolution, good camera work, and perhaps most importantly, solid commentary from industry experts that puts what you’re watching into context.

The first of two “main events” is going off right now: The Limited Race on the Mint 400 4-Wheel Course. The ultimate race, the Unlimited cars, will run tomorrow. (The difference, essentially, is exactly what it sounds like: Limited cars basically have more mechanical restrictions.) But some might argue Limited classes are more fun to watch because you get hardware consistency between competitors. That said, of course, the Unlimiteds are the top of the heap for flat-out speed.

The full 2020 Mint 400 schedule of events can be found here.

We’ll do another post on Saturday for the Unlimited race, but I bet you’re looking for an excuse to procrastinate whatever you’re working on right now anyway. Scroll back up and check out the Mint racing action right now!