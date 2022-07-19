Remember when you were a kid, making vroom-vroom noises while pushing your Hot Wheels down a flexible orange track? Back before taxes or time clocks, those halcyon days of childhood. What if you could go back? Play with those same cars, explore those same tracks? Have as many bones as a baby? What if a video game could help you?

Today, we’re going to try. Today is release day for Forza Horizon 5's Hot Wheels DLC, with new regions to explore and cars to flip upside down on vast expanses of orange track. The game even makes the vroom-vroom noises for you.

Hot Wheels content is a mainstay of the Forza Horizon series, but it’s not a mainstay of my own gaming . You see, rather than participating in any sort of plot line, making any sort of progression, or interacting with the world in any meaningful way, my Forza play style was best summarized by a bemused ex-girlfriend: “You just like to drive the cars.”

I play Forza for real cars in realistic situations, where I can test and tune and make minute suspension adjustments in order to set the fastest lap times possible. I’m not here for the fantastical elements, or the vehicles that couldn’t logically exist in the real world. Thus, no Hot Wheels tracks, and no Hot Wheels cars for me .

Today, however, that all changes. Your loyal #Gamers, Adam Ismail and I, will be taking to Horizon 5's newly-expanded Mexico to explore all its new Hot Wheels-themed locales. Our usual cast of characters will all be there: Andy Kalmowitz and José Rodríguez Jr. will be on hand to marvel at the vistas and laugh at the crashes.

Come hang out on our Twitch channel at 4 p.m. Eastern, and let’s relive those days of youth together. Vroom-vroom noises optional, but encouraged.