Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Video Games

It's Back-To-Back Rescue Attempts In Today's Online Off-Road Adventure

andrewpcollins
Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:video games
video gamessnowrunner
Save
Illustration for article titled Its Back-To-Back Rescue Attempts In Todays Online Off-Road Adventure
Screenshot: SnowRunner

Jalopnik’s unofficial Twitch show Talkin’ Trucks And Getting Stuck is back at its regular time, 4 p.m. pacific (right now!) and I’ve got an exciting two-part rescue quest cued up for us. Come hang watch in real-time.

For those who haven’t tuned in before: Every(ish) Tuesday at 4 p.m. pacific time (7 p.m. eastern, natch) I host a couple of hours of SnowRunner on the live video game streaming platform Twitch. SnowRunner is a fairly realistic off-road simulator, so I provide live commentary, narration, and general truck discussion while working through off-road logistical scenarios. Twitch lets me do a little picture-in-picture action to hang out with you.

Advertisement

And of course, the best part of watching live is that you can drop comments in Twitch’s chat window and I’ll answer pretty much any question that gets posed.

For those who have watched before, welcome back! Last week’s expedition was an absolute disaster:

Illustration for article titled Its Back-To-Back Rescue Attempts In Todays Online Off-Road Adventure
Screenshot: SnowRunner
Advertisement

Yeah, see, I tried to get one heavy truck down a hill and it got stuck. Then I brought another rig in to rescue it, and, well, it got stuck between the stuck truck and a tree. Finally, I pulled a third truck into the fray... and they all got bogged.

This time the plan’s a little simpler. I’m going to drive a U.S. Forestry Service-spec utility truck down a bumpy dirt road to repair a big heavy-duty truck. Then, I’m going to try and use that heavy truck to rescue another truck somewhere else. If that works out and a lot of people want to keep watching, who knows, maybe we’ll try to pull a third tragically trapped rig out of the slop.

G/O Media may get a commission
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller

It’ll be a busy day. And, of course, I’ll probably get hung up on some nonsense along the way. Come on down!

Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Fernando Alonso Makes Surprise Return To Formula 1: Report

The Navy's Most Vital And Secretive Submarine Base Is In... Idaho?!?

Confessions Of A U.S. Navy Submarine Officer

Epoxy Coating My Garage Floor Was Hard Work But Worth The Effort