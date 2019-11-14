Drive Free or Die.
Bradley Brownell
Photo: Ethan Tufts

It is my duty to remind you that Chevrolet once sold a four-door AE82 Corolla with a 4A-GE under the Nova Twin Cam moniker. Let it dance in the landscape of your dreams as you drift to sleep tonight. If everyone forgets about this car, it will cease to exist. Don’t you dare forget.

