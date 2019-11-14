It is my duty to remind you that Chevrolet once sold a four-door AE82 Corolla with a 4A-GE under the Nova Twin Cam moniker. Let it dance in the landscape of your dreams as you drift to sleep tonight. If everyone forgets about this car, it will cease to exist. Don’t you dare forget.
Bradley Brownell
Jalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.