Is This You? Let's Talk!

Are you, or someone you know, one of the people who recently got absolutely wild on Bring A Trailer? Did you “set the market” in a fashion that could be described as irrational? Drop us a note at tips@jalopnik.com. You can remain anonymous as long as we can verify the purchase.
Are you, or someone you know, one of the people who recently got absolutely wild on Bring A Trailer? Did you “set the market” in a fashion that could be described as irrational? Drop us a note at tips@jalopnik.com. You can remain anonymous as long as we can verify the purchase.
More from Jalopnik
DISCUSSION
Waiting to find out a high-dollar car sale was used for money laundering.
Like, “losing hundreds of millions of dollars in a string of golf courses” money laundering.