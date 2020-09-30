Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Car Buying

Is This You? Let's Talk!

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
Filed to:Car Buying
Car Buyingannouncements
31
Save
Illustration for article titled Is This You? Lets Talk!
Graphic: Raphael Orlove

Are you, or someone you know, one of the people who recently got absolutely wild on Bring A Trailer? Did you “set the market” in a fashion that could be described as irrational? Drop us a note at tips@jalopnik.com. You can remain anonymous as long as we can verify the purchase.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The 2021 Audi RS5 Coupe And Sportback Launch Editions Feature Awesome New Paintwork And Blue Brakes

U-Haul's Motorcycle Trailer Is Really Good But You Can't Ever Own One

Ford Surprises Charitable Lawn-Mower With A Replacement For His 330,000-Mile 2012 Ford Edge

The 2020 Honda Grom: The Jalopnik Review

DISCUSSION

junctionmclane
JunctionMcLane

Waiting to find out a high-dollar car sale was used for money laundering.

Like, “losing hundreds of millions of dollars in a string of golf courses” money laundering.