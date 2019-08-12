I try not to critique people in their decisions, so long as those decisions do not harm me, any other living being, or society as a whole, like most halfway decent people should do. But it’s time someone stepped in and tried to figure out what is going on at Mercedes, because whatever it is, it isn’t right.



We all know Mercedes has a long-documented history of calling vehicles that are not coupes “coupes,” even trying to justify it by calling them “four-door coupes,” like they’re fancy or something. But coupes do not have four doors. It’s an atrocity to the public, and Mercedes, as well as other automakers, should be tried for global treason for ever thinking to misuse the word. But, somehow, things have gotten worse. As pointed out by friend of Jalopnik Kevin McCauley on Twitter, Mercedes is now calling its vans “sedans.”

No, really, it is referring to the V-Class—which has a literal “V,” like “vans,” in the name, and is a literal van—as “the spacious sedan with the star.”

Oh, sorry, was that it for you? The final straw? Did you die?

Same. See you in Hell.

The V-Class is even listed under the under the “Vans” section on the Daimler media website, because it’s a van. To rule everything out and give Mercedes the benefit of the doubt, I put “sedan” in Google Translate to see if it has another meaning unknown to my small brain. Google Translate said it does not.

But instead of letting this anger boil in me for the rest of eternity, I thought it might be best to look at this from another angle. What is Mercedes getting at here? Is it trying to tell us something? Is this some kind of sign? Has Mercedes been kidnapped, and is using code words to tell us something is wrong? Does Mercedes need help? Or is this, instead, just a vile marketing scheme?

It’s probably the latter, but all I’m saying is that if I were blindfolded and tied up in the back of a stranger’s vehicle and they wanted me to call my husband to tell him everything was alright, I would definitely say something like, “You know, the Mercedes AMG GT R is the best damn van on the market. Were you aware that you can fit a full eight adults in there, all with ample leg room? What a feat in van design. Don’t worry about me, honey, I’m in about as much trouble as that eighth person hopping into the GT R—none at all.”

That said, here are a few theories about what could be going on at Mercedes: