Instead Of Waiting For Your Roof To Fly Off, Commission A Roofless Tesla

Photo : Ares Design

Italian coachbuilder Ares Design is showing off a custom convertible Tesla S, and rest assured, this Tesla is roofless by design rather than by accident.



At first glance, the custom EV looks like it’s only gained a few pieces of bodywork and gone drop-top, but you can appreciate how much work went into turning the sedan Model S into a convertible coupe if you take a look at the chassis of the original Model S.

Screenshot : Tesla

As you can see, Ares put in a lot of work to turn the sedan into a convertible. The announcement claimed the following:



To achieve the conversion, engineers cut away the roof and removed the rear doors and the B-pillars to facilitate new, longer front doors. Centro Stile designed a new rear bonnet allowing space to integrate the roof when stowed. To finish, designers added a splash of Italian style with the fitment of a sleek ARES designed carbon fibre aero kit.

Engineers retained the structural integrity of the Tesla by reinforcing the chassis with additional strengthening to the side members, beneath the cockpit and rear seating area.



That sounds like a comprehensive reworking of the EV and it’s a well executed effort. Something doesn’t sit quite right, however, as the convertible Model S lowers the focal point of the Tesla and draws unwanted attention to its quarter panels.

Photo : Ares Design

Overall, I’d say the convertible looks bottom heavy, though I suppose that makes sense in an EV, which has a center of gravity that is already pretty low.



Photo : Tesla

One of the great strengths of the Model S is that its design cuts a sleek profile. The Ares Design convertible recalls the bulkier Model Y.



Photo : Tesla

I can’t get over just how much the convertible Model S reminds me of a late model Chrysler 200. The two cars follow similar tapering lines; they both seem just a little bloated.



Photo : Ares Design

In the end, a custom coachbuilder is gonna custom so I can appreciate the effort that’s gone into the project. And this is one Tesla that I won’t instinctually avoid tailing, out of fear that its roof was placed precariously at the factory.