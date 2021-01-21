Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Concept Cars

Instead Of Waiting For Your Roof To Fly Off, Commission A Roofless Tesla

jrodriguezjr
José Rodríguez Jr.
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Instead Of Waiting For Your Roof To Fly Off, Commission A Roofless Tesla
Photo: Ares Design

Italian coachbuilder Ares Design is showing off a custom convertible Tesla S, and rest assured, this Tesla is roofless by design rather than by accident.

At first glance, the custom EV looks like it’s only gained a few pieces of bodywork and gone drop-top, but you can appreciate how much work went into turning the sedan Model S into a convertible coupe if you take a look at the chassis of the original Model S.

Illustration for article titled Instead Of Waiting For Your Roof To Fly Off, Commission A Roofless Tesla
Screenshot: Tesla
Advertisement

As you can see, Ares put in a lot of work to turn the sedan into a convertible. The announcement claimed the following:

To achieve the conversion, engineers cut away the roof and removed the rear doors and the B-pillars to facilitate new, longer front doors. Centro Stile designed a new rear bonnet allowing space to integrate the roof when stowed.

To finish, designers added a splash of Italian style with the fitment of a sleek ARES designed carbon fibre aero kit.

Engineers retained the structural integrity of the Tesla by reinforcing the chassis with additional strengthening to the side members, beneath the cockpit and rear seating area.

G/O Media may get a commission
2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits
2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits

That sounds like a comprehensive reworking of the EV and it’s a well executed effort. Something doesn’t sit quite right, however, as the convertible Model S lowers the focal point of the Tesla and draws unwanted attention to its quarter panels.

Illustration for article titled Instead Of Waiting For Your Roof To Fly Off, Commission A Roofless Tesla
Photo: Ares Design
Advertisement

Overall, I’d say the convertible looks bottom heavy, though I suppose that makes sense in an EV, which has a center of gravity that is already pretty low.

Illustration for article titled Instead Of Waiting For Your Roof To Fly Off, Commission A Roofless Tesla
Photo: Tesla
Advertisement

One of the great strengths of the Model S is that its design cuts a sleek profile. The Ares Design convertible recalls the bulkier Model Y.

Illustration for article titled Instead Of Waiting For Your Roof To Fly Off, Commission A Roofless Tesla
Photo: Tesla
Advertisement

I can’t get over just how much the convertible Model S reminds me of a late model Chrysler 200. The two cars follow similar tapering lines; they both seem just a little bloated.

Illustration for article titled Instead Of Waiting For Your Roof To Fly Off, Commission A Roofless Tesla
Photo: Ares Design
Advertisement

In the end, a custom coachbuilder is gonna custom so I can appreciate the effort that’s gone into the project. And this is one Tesla that I won’t instinctually avoid tailing, out of fear that its roof was placed precariously at the factory.

José Rodríguez Jr.

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Periodista automotriz, Naturally Aspirated Stan.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

dirf
DiRF

Wish the compression on the company’s provided images wasn’t so bad, but from what I can see, it appears to be a pretty clean conversion.

And the build-quality/panel gaps can’t be any worse than factory.