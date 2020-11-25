Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Car Technology

Another Tesla Roof Flies Off But This Time It's Not Tesla's Fault, Tesla Says

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Tesla
TeslaCar QualityTesla Model S
27
Save
Screenshot: YouTube

People can get really fixated about certain details on their cars, can’t they? Details like roof retention. Some people just absolutely lose their pickles if one roof happens to unexpectedly fly off their car, like what happened to a Tesla Model Y last month. If you’re a real stickler for your roof staying on the whole time you drive your car, then you probably wouldn’t be happy to own this other Tesla, this time a Model S, that lost its roof in China. This time, though, Tesla says it’s not on them.

Advertisement

According to the r/Tesla Motors Reddit, the video below was first uploaded to Weibo, the Chinese YouTube-ish site that also was home to some of my swiped Changli videos.

Here’s the video of that exciting flying-roof action:

Man, that roof really catches some air! I’m sure if we had an audio feed from inside that speeding Tesla, by now we’d all know what the Chinese equivalent of “what the fuck?” is.

Advertisement

The r/Tesla Motors page also reports that Tesla Support China responded to the video (as the page says, here’s a rough translation):

“We have made contact with the owner immediately to resolve the issue. Upon initial investigation, said vehicle has been to an authorized third-party shop for a roof glass replacement. We’re unsure of the cause and currently investigating further”

G/O Media may get a commission
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)

The “authorized third-party shop” has not been named, but I imagine Tesla China is re-evaluating that authorization.

The Model Y with the escaping roof reported last month was being driven directly from the Tesla store after just being bought and was likely related to a manufacturing issue with the adhesives used to mount the roof. It’s not clear if this incident in China was a service/repair issue, or if the same methods and materials used in the original manufacturing process were employed.

Advertisement

Generally, the Model S hasn’t had much trouble keeping its roof on.

It’s also possible that all of this roof-flying is just testing for a new seat-ejection system that will be included in a future over-the-air software update. We’ll keep you updated.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Way The U.S. Coast Guard Replaces Its Largest Ship's Motor Is Mind-Blowing

Lockheed Wants To Bring The S-3 Viking Back From The Dead

The Navy's Most Shadowy Spy Is 450 Feet Long & Named After Jimmy Carter

At $5,000, Could This 2002 Acura RSX Type S Be Your Type Of Deal?

DISCUSSION

northbx
burner'down

How common is it to replace the roof glass? What has to happen to a vehicle to make that necessary?