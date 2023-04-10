Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
This Infiniti G35 with a Vaydor Body Kit Is Selling for $110,000

You can apparently finance this G33 on eBay for only $2,060 per month.

Collin Woodard
Vaydor G35
Photo: Exotic Car Trader/eBay

It may be hard to believe, but the car in these photos is an Infiniti G35 wearing a body kit. It’s from a company called Vaydor, and if you had the misfortune of watching 2016's Suicide Squad, you may recognize it as the car the Joker drove in that movie. And if you like the look or are one of those weirdos who idolize the Joker, this car can be yours for a mere $110,000. Or $2,060 a month for 75 months.

Yes, you read that price correctly. The process of building a Vaydor requires more work than simply slapping on some new bumpers, but at its core, it’s still a G35. An automatic G35, actually. And the seller wants you to pay six figures for it. Apparently, it’s one of only 30 that were ever built and one of only three in California, so if you do decide to buy it, there’s at least a decent chance you’ll never see another one at your local Cars & Coffee event.

Vaydor G35
Photo: Exotic Car Trader/eBay
In addition to the obvious body modifications, this car reportedly has air suspension, “Lambo Doors,” underglow, a new engine with a cold-air intake, and an aftermarket exhaust. And since rear visibility appears to be limited at best, it has a rear-view mirror that uses rear-facing cameras to show what’s actually behind you. So that’s convenient.

The exterior looks like it’s in pretty good condition, which you would probably expect from a car that was built in 2021 and has only been driven 8,200 miles. But the interior, on the other hand, looks a little rough. OK, maybe more than a little rough. It’s different, that’s for sure, but if you’re looking for OEM quality, this cabin sure isn’t it.

Vaydor G35 interior
Photo: Exotic Car Trader/eBay

The good news is, the seller is accepting offers, so there’s a good chance that whoever buys it will pay less than the asking price. It may be a unique car that took a lot of work to build, but it’s still hard to see how anyone could justify spending six figures on a car that at its core is still a G35 with a stock engine and such a rough interior. Then again, maybe we’re wrong, and this Vaydor really is worth more than a new Corvette Stingray.

H/T - CarScoops

Vaydor G35
Photo: Exotic Car Trader/eBay
Vaydor G35
Photo: Exotic Car Trader/eBay
Vaydor G35 engine
Photo: Exotic Car Trader/eBay
Vaydor G35 gauges
Photo: Exotic Car Trader/eBay
Vaydor G35 interior
Photo: Exotic Car Trader/eBay