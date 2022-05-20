What Is the Coke Lot?

The Coke Lot’s formal name is Lot 1C. In theory, the Coke Lot is merely a place for Indy 500 racegoers (or Snake Pit partiers) to relax for the night. In reality, the campground — which is not named for the illicit drug (though you may see reason to think otherwise) — is headquarters for a days-long party that’s not for the faint of heart. And as far as Indy 500 weekend accommodations go, it’s cheap: around $120 for as many as five nights.

Years ago, my friend Remy and I booked our camping space in the Coke Lot before we knew what that experience would entail, and I very distinctly remember where I was when I found out. A freshman in college, I was sitting in my Intro to Psychology class, passing some time before the lecture began, when I clicked on some links Remy sent. In them, we were warned that the Coke Lot is the home of hedonism and debauchery; in addition to drinking and partying, you could find violence, sometimes murder. Even as someone who had camped at race tracks around the world, I was a little apprehensive.

The Coke Lot is simultaneously worse than one would believe and far better than you’d ever expect. It’s a little rowdier than camping at other races, if only because the age demographic skews young, but it’s not that different from a big college party. You’ll probably see, and maybe do, some weird shit, but if that sounds like your jam, it’s a can’t-miss part of the Indy 500 experience. You’re just going to want to show up prepared — and that’s why I’m here to help.